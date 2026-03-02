No. 1 UConn Huskies women's basketball completed an undefeated regular season Sunday night with an 85-49 victory over St. John's Red Storm women's basketball at Madison Square Garden, pushing their record to 31-0 overall and 20-0 in Big East play. The win extended UConn's streak to 47 consecutive games, tied for the fifth-longest run in women's Division I history and matching the program’s 2013-15 stretch.

The Huskies secured the program's 11th undefeated regular season and finished conference play without a loss for the third straight year and 13th time overall. UConn owns an average scoring margin of nearly 38 points per game, the third-largest in Division I history, behind only the 2014-15 (40.6) and 2015-16 (39.7) UConn teams.

Senior guard Azzi Fudd led the way with 14 points, adding one rebound, two assists, and two steals. A national champion last season, she attributed this year's success to a calmer, more confident team approach.

“I think it feels backwards,” said Fudd postgame. “It's going to sound backwards, but I feel like, just an overall sense of, like, more calmness this year from the team. Last year, I felt like there was more pressure on people. You can kind of feel like the nervous energy. Don't get me wrong, that carried us. But this year, I feel like we're more calm, confident together than we've been in the past.”

Averaging 14.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists over four collegiate seasons, Fudd is in her final year after returning instead of entering the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Allie Ziebell scored 13 points, while Serah Williams recorded 11 points, six rebounds, and two blocks in her return to her hometown. Sarah Strong filled the stat sheet with 11 points, seven rebounds, six steals, and four assists.

The Huskies raced out to a 13-2 start and built a 24-9 lead after one quarter before taking a 43-20 advantage into halftime. Four straight trips down the floor ended at the rim, part of an 8-0 run that widened the gap in the second quarter. After St. John's briefly traded baskets in the third, UConn responded with a 9-0 burst to bump the advantage beyond 30.

The announced crowd of 9,612 was the largest in St. John's history, though the majority of the crowd supported UConn. Jailah Donald led the Red Storm (21-10, 11-9 Big East) with eight points as they finished tied for fourth in the conference but earned the No. 6 seed in the league tournament.

UConn will next face the winner of the 8-9 matchup in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun Arena following a five-day break.