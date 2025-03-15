Villanova basketball is pressing reset on the hardwood. Kyle Neptune is out following three seasons, but no March Madness appearances. The ‘Nova opening looks bound to attract multiple candidates.

Neptune faced the daunting task of replacing school legend Jay Wright — the same Wright who spearheaded two national championship runs in Philadelphia. The 40-year-old Neptune once served as Wright's right-hand man. He sat courtside with Wright from 2013-2021 before taking over as head coach.

The Neptune era, however, failed to produce 20 regular season wins — far different from the 16 Wright delivered. Neptune leaves with a 54-47 mark. But again, ‘Nova rises as the most glistening head coach opening ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

The next head coach will have the $65 million Finneran Pavilion to coach inside. The venue first underwent upgrades in Oct. 2018. The school is located in a fertile recruiting region — as the next leader can pluck talent from Philly, New York, New Jersey, Boston, and Washington D.C then work outside from there. Lastly, the allure of facing Big East basketball can attract the next head coach.

Villanova, though, must deliver a slam dunk decision with its next hire. Here are five top candidates for the Wildcats job — beginning with a mid-major coach with ties to a popular Big East head coach.

Richard Pitino, New Mexico

Yes, the son of the national title winning Rick Pitino must receive a call from Villanova athletic director Eric Roedl. Even though dad is at rival school St. John's.

Just imagine the future Wildcats versus Red Storm battles with the Pitino angle. The two already met this year with St. John's head coach taking the 85-71 win over the Lobos. But Pitino has carved his own impressive resume.

The 42-year-old is 244-184 overall but 85-47 with UNM. He's produced three 20-win seasons in Albuquerque and will likely be March Madness bound on Sunday. But the Boston native is an east coast guy at heart, plus a former basketball manager at Providence. If he's not called, someone at Villanova isn't trying.

Tony Bennett, former Virginia head coach

Villanova must swing big, to reiterate. That includes hitting up a retired national title winner.

Bennett abruptly retired on the eve of the 2024-25 season — citing changes to the game he couldn't keep up with. But the 55-year-old likely can feel refreshed and willing to listen to coaching offers.

He produced No. 1 rankings and the 2018-19 national championship run in Charlottesville. Villanova looks like a prime spot for Bennett to resume coaching if he opts to give it another go.

Rodney Terry, Texas

Terry's situation in Austin is worth monitoring if you're the ‘Nova athletics department. Tensions have risen about his head coaching future. The Tennessee loss in the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday complicates things.

Terry still believes he created an NCAA Tournament contender out of this year's Longhorns. Yet if Texas opts to go elsewhere, ‘Nova should consider reaching out to Terry.

He's compiled a 224-191 overall as a head coach, 4-3 mark in March Madness, plus is widely regarded as a stout recruiter. Terry is credited for recruiting past Texas legends T.J. Ford, LaMarcus Aldridge and Kevin Durant. His recruiting prowess can become a hit at ‘Nova.

Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls

Donovan's NBA coaching career is filled with mixed results. He produced playoff runs at both Oklahoma City and Chicago. But he's on the brink of missing his third straight playoff appearance with the Bulls.

Many across the college basketball universe know about Donovan's impact there, though. He brought two national championships to Florida while producing NBA talent at a university known as an NFL factory.

Like Terry, Donovan's situation is worth monitoring.

Ryan Odum, VCU

Time for a surprise name, but one who makes lots of sense when looking closely at his resume.

Odum rose to March Madness fame by leading Maryland- Baltimore County (UMBC) to the monumental No. 16 seed upset over top-seeded Virginia in 2017-18. He then went 44-25 with Utah State in a rugged Mountain West Conference. Odum has since delivered back-to-back 20-win campaigns for VCU — and likely has this Rams team heading to March Madness.

And Odum has won with limited university resources compared to ‘Nova. Just imagine the damage he can do with Villanova's recruiting backyard and facilities. He's one more worth calling.