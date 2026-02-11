UCLA has been shorthanded since early January, but it could get its full arsenal back for its massive game against the Big Ten-leading Michigan on Saturday. The Bruins expect guard Skyy Clark to return soon and hope it comes before their biggest game of the season.

Clark has been on UCLA's injury report since Jan. 6, three days after he suffered a hamstring injury against Iowa. However, head coach Mick Cronin told reporters the senior could potentially return on Saturday, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Clark was the Bruins' second-leading scorer at the time of his injury, averaging 13.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Clark has been UCLA's best shooter on the year, hitting 48.6 percent of his shots from distance.

Since Clark's injury, Cronin has been starting sophomore Trent Perry next to star point guard Donovan Dent. Perry has been sensational since rejoining the starting lineup, averaging 16.7 points during Clark's 10-game injury absence.

UCLA faces massive test against Michigan

If Clark returns, Cronin did not mention whether he would slot him back into the starting lineup. While Clark is clearly one of UCLA's most talented players, the Bruins enter their face-off with Michigan on a roll, winning five of their last six games.

UCLA lost its first game without Clark, but it has gone 7-2 in its nine games since. The insertion of Perry to the starting lineup has seemingly opened up the Bruins' offense, leading to a slight uptick in their overall efficiency.

UCLA has had a whole week to prepare for Michigan and is coming off a win over Washington on Feb. 7. The 17-7 Bruins are a fringe March Madness team, making nearly every game a must-win for the remainder of the regular season.

The matchup will also be slightly personal for Cronin, Clark and several returning Bruins. UCLA will get its first chance to face former center Aday Mara, who left it for Michigan via the 2025 college basketball transfer portal. While Mara did not part on bad terms, he has become one of the most important members of the Wolverines' national title-contending squad.