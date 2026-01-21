The UCLA Bruins delivered their most important win of the season Tuesday night, knocking off No. 4 Purdue 69-67 at Pauley Pavilion, but the aftermath quickly shifted from celebration to criticism.

Bruins head coach Mick Cronin used the moment to unload his frustration with the Big Ten, arguing UCLA was placed at a competitive disadvantage long before tipoff. After the game, Cronin pointed directly to the conference’s scheduling decisions, offering a blunt assessment in his postgame remarks.

“I want to thank the Big Ten for giving us five of our first seven on the road,” said coach Cronin, via The Field of 68. “But we don't get back to LA till Saturday and giving us the team picked to win the league on a two days rest after five of our first seven on the road. I really I want to thank the Big Ten for that.”

Cronin explained that even fellow coaches reached out, questioning why UCLA was forced into such a turnaround after a road-heavy stretch, underscoring his belief that the Bruins were dealt an unusually difficult early slate.

“It couldn't be much worse. I don't think they care about basketball. That's just my opinion,” Cronin added. “They ain't moving the city of Los Angeles. I don't want them to. I damn sure ain't moving the UCLA…But, you ain't gotta play five in the first seven on the road and then come home and get the team picked to win the league on two days rest. I had two old friend coaches send me a text, why do you play Purdue tonight? I just saw you play Saturday at Ohio State.”

Mick Cronin after UCLA's win over No. 4 Purdue: "I want to thank the Big Ten for giving us 5 of our first 7 on the road, and giving us the team picked to win the league on two days' rest. I really wanna thank the Big Ten for that…" 😳pic.twitter.com/oDDgOuSORc — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 21, 2026

Purdue appeared poised to escape Los Angeles with a win after Trey Kaufman-Renn’s rebound basket gave the Boilermakers a 67-61 lead with 1:56 remaining. Instead, UCLA flipped the game in dramatic fashion. And, Tyler Bilodeau delivered the defining moment — a calm, go-ahead three-pointer in the final seconds.

Purdue had one last look, but C.J. Cox’s buzzer-beating attempt rimmed out, sealing the upset and handing the Boilermakers their first Big Ten loss of the season. Dent was the engine throughout the night, outplaying one of the nation’s best backcourts. The senior guard repeatedly broke down Purdue’s defense by getting into the paint.

For UCLA, the victory was more than a signature win — it was a statement. As Cronin’s comments made clear, the Bruins believe the road ahead won’t get easier. But if this performance is any indication, UCLA may be finding its edge just in time for the heart of Big Ten play.