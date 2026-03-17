Tom Brady is coming to late-night!

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be making his official appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (March 17). While Brady has technically been on show previously — he made a surprise cameo via a live FaceTime with Kendall Jenner before the 2026 Super Bowl earlier this year — this his official introduction to the late-night show.

“The seven‑time Super Bowl champion, entrepreneur, and cultural icon will sit down with Jimmy to discuss Fanatics Flag Football Classic, an upcoming new global event from Fanatics Studios, the joint venture between Fanatics and OBB Media, Brady and FOX Sports, taking place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 21, 2026,” the press release read.

.@TomBrady joins us in Studio 6B tomorrow to talk the inaugural @Fanatics Flag Football Classic at 11:35/10:35c on @nbc! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/SlwcMSfJPF — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 16, 2026

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Not only will this be his first time on The Tonight Show, but Tuesday's appearance will mark the NFL icon's “first-ever talk‑guest appearance” on the show.

Brady will be promoting his global event, the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, which he will be spearheading. The inaugural event will occur on Saturday, March 21, in L.A. at the BMO Stadium. It is the first-ever 5v5 competition that will have three 12-player teams. According to the official website, the FFC founders will be captained by Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts and coached by Sean Payton. Wildcats FFC will be captained by Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow and coached by Kyle Shanahan. Robert Saleh will serve as a defensive specialist for both teams. Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald, who recently were appointed into the NFL Hall of Fame, will be serving as commissioners.

The teams will be able to choose from current and former NFL stars such as Saquon Barkley, Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr., and Rob Gronkowski who have been already announced as players for the events. Actor and comedians Kevin Hart and Druski will serve as hosts.

Fanatics Flag Football Classic will air live on FOX Sports, FOX One and Tubi from 4pm – 8:30pm ET / 1pm – 5:30pm PT.