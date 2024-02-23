UCLA basketball head coach Mick Cronin has a coaching style that certainly involves some yelling, but his Bruins players don't mind it. Cronin had been successful during his time at UCLA and he has even taken the Bruins to Final Four. Clearly, something that he is doing is working.

There is much more to his coaching style than yelling, however. Former UCLA basketball star Jaylen Clark recently discussed his former coach and what he does to get the most out of each player.

“He doesn’t care about how you feel,” Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Jaylen Clark said in regards to Mick Cronin, according to an article from the Los Angeles Times. “He’s going to get everything he feels like he can get out of you even if you don’t see it yourself.”

Everyone has their own opinion of the UCLA coach, but Cronin doesn't concern himself with the opinions of others. He is there to do a job.

“Sometimes people think I’m testy or edgy or I don’t care,” Cronin said. “And I don’t say this as arrogance, I don’t care because coach [John] Wooden tells you not to care about praise or criticism, just do your job and be a good person and I try to get [my players] to do the same thing.”

If there is one thing that is clear, it's that Mick Cronin pays attention to every player on his UCLA basketball team, and he knows that no one responds to coaching the same. Being able to recognize that is important.

“You’ve got to have some feel,” Cronin continued. “You’re not always right, but you’ve got to be observant and see who responds to what through trial and error. Certain guys, the more aggressive you coach them, the better they play. Other guys may go into a shell. So you have to be observant of that. We’re like a starting pitcher and it’s a long season, you’ve got a lot of different battles. You can’t throw fastballs all season to every hitter, right? So you’ve got to have a changeup at times. You know, there’s times where they need a little softball, a little batting practice. Other times they need the fastball down the middle or maybe under the chin — they might need the brushback.”

Cronin also noted that he has not mellowed during his time at UCLA. He is obviously getting older as the years drag on, but he is still the same coach that he has always been.

“It’d be a lie,” Cronin said in regards to him being more mellow now. “You get older, you know, all of us, theoretically you’re a little smarter. So you take better care of yourself, get more rest, you know, things of that nature.”

We'll see if Mick Cronin and his unique coaching style can take UCLA basketball back to the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins started this season off poorly, but a recent six-game winning streak has gotten them closer to being back in the hunt. They have just five games left in the regular season.