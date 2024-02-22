UCLA basketball guard Sebastian Mack was ejected from the game on Sunday when the Bruins took on Utah basketball. Mack was going through a screen and appeared to raise his elbow up and strike a Utah player. UCLA doesn't play again until Saturday, and it sounds like Mack will be able to play.
UCLA's Sebastian Mack … wow.
Ejected. pic.twitter.com/W12f7luctg
— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) February 19, 2024
The play certainly didn't look good in real time, and UCLA basketball head coach Mick Cronin discussed it more on Thursday.
“None — unless you know something I don’t know,” Mick Cronin said when he was asked about a suspension update for Sebastian Mack, according to a tweet from Tracy McDannald.
Cronin went on to discuss the play that happened in the UCLA loss, and he shared what he saw.
“He had his arm up, which he knows. You know, we’ve discussed it, he understands. You know, it is what it is. It’s over,” Cronin continued. “He made a mistake, he’s a young kid. You move on. So, can’t put your arm up. Once you put your arm up, you know, then it gets to a point of a flagrant. You know, your arm’s down, you’re getting screened hard, it’s a different story. You can’t put your arm up. So, we showed him and the whole team film of guys doing it right or doing it wrong. So, I just try to teach.”
One reporter asked Cronin if it was a dirty play, but Cronin didn't really want to get into that. Cronin has coached UCLA for a long time and he's coached basketball for a long time, and he knows that those things are hard to tell.
“I don’t even go there,” Cronin said. “Because what I would say to you is, there was other plays in that game, too, from the other team. So, teams compete. You know, you go through — you know, that’s for you guys to decide. I try to go through the teaching aspect of it like I went through. I think everybody will draw their own conclusion on that. People that have competed will probably have a different opinion than some that haven’t competed. You know, who’s right, who’s wrong. He understands he was wrong. Like I said, we use it as a teaching moment. That’s what you do as a coach.”
UCLA basketball takes on USC on Saturday, and it looks like Sebastian Mack will play.