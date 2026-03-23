There were anxious moments, but Arizona held on to escape Utah State, 78-66, on Sunday at Viejas Arena to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 1 Wildcats held a nine-point lead at the break. The No. 9 Aggies, however, kept the game close in the second half with their aggressiveness on both ends of the floor. But as they have proven all season, the Wildcats displayed composure to complete the win.

They have now won 10 straight games in the second round, according to ESPN.

10-STRAIGHT ROUND OF 32 WINS FOR 1-SEED ARIZONA 📈 The Wildcats are heading to the Sweet 16 to face off against Arkansas! pic.twitter.com/7VsDWlMZNO — ESPN (@espn) March 23, 2026

Arizona will go up against No. 4 Arkansas on Thursday.

Brayden Burries had 16 points, nine rebounds, and two assists for the Wildcats, while Jaden Bradley scored 18 points, although he struggled from the field, going 6-of-16.

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Motiejus Krivas added a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds on top of three blocks.

Utah State got within five points, 70-64, with less than three minutes to go after MJ Collins Jr. scored on a three-pointer. But that was the closest the Aggies got in crunch time, as Burries and Krivas delivered the finishing touches for the Wildcats.

Garry Clark led Utah State with 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. Collins had 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Arizona, which Charles Barkley picked as the best team, has been eliminated in the Sweet 16 in the last two years.

The Wildcats are looking to advance to the Final Four for the first time since making it to the title game in 2001 under the late Lute Olson. The roster featured Gilbert Arenas, Richard Jefferson, Luke Walton, and Loren Woods.