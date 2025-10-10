The NCAA is reportedly heading closer to expanding the men’s basketball tournament to 76 teams starting with the 2026-27 season. The move has been met with consistent opposition from fans, coaches and players, with the plan including a 12-game opening round that will be played at two sites.

However, despite the hue and cry, UCLA head coach Mike Cronin does not seem to be affected.

“Way down on my list of things I have to worry about. .I’m more concerned with my dandruff,” Cronin hilariously explained on the Big 10 Media day, per Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney.

"I'm more concerned with my dandruff."

The 54-year-old has sported a bald head for years and was more concerned with getting more donations for the UCLA program.

“We need a good grape season, I can get him to donate more money,” he stated, per LA Times' Ben Bolch.

Cronin also claimed that it was simply not his job to worry about the proposed tournament expansion, suggesting that he already has enough on his plate.

“Danny Gavitt [NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball] is a good friend of mine. He can worry about tournament expansion. I’m not adding that to my list,” he said, per Sports Illustrated.

Critics of the move have argued there is no financial justification behind the expansion. The current TV deal that runs through 2032 brings in about $1 billion annually, and the increased games would simply not bring in enough revenue to offset the increased costs.

Further, the increased number of teams has been said to not be in line with the available talent pools, which suggests that the expansion may also dilute the quality of play. The proposed move is essentially aimed at increasing access to the tournament for “mid and major teams.”

However, considering that power-conference schools essentially dominate at-large bids already, the move is not expected to see any major positive change in the landscape.