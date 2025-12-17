Jalen Brunson had just finished delivering another defining performance for the New York Knicks when he decided to have a little fun and make a pointed statement about his conference. Moments after New York’s 124-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup championship game at T-Mobile Arena, Brunson aimed at the long-running notion that the Eastern Conference lacks the bite of the West. Standing beside Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki on the NBA on Prime postgame set, Brunson couldn’t resist a playful jab.

“It’s tougher than people give it credit for,” Brunson said. “I know you were in the West your entire career. You lost to an East team in the Finals… 40 years ago.”

Jalen Brunson on the claim that the Eastern Conference is weak, continues to point at Dirk and says: "It's tougher people give it credit for. I know you were in the West your entire career. You lost to an east team in the finals….40 years ago" On Haslem saying that every team… pic.twitter.com/wO99w0PR0R — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) December 17, 2025

The line landed immediately. Nowitzki laughed. So did the rest of the panel. But beneath the humor was a message that fit the moment and the Knicks’ season.

Jalen Burnson showed out for the Knicks in the NBA Cup Finals

Brunson backed up the words by earning NBA Cup Most Valuable Player honors after posting 25 points, eight assists, and four rebounds. It was another milestone for a player who has become the unmistakable face of a resurgent Knicks franchise.

Article Continues Below

The exchange carried extra weight given the shared history between the two. Brunson spent his first four NBA seasons in Dallas and was a rookie during Nowitzki’s final campaign in 2018-19. When Brunson left the Mavericks in 2022 to sign a four-year, $104 million contract with New York, skepticism followed him east.

Nowitzki was among the doubters.

“When you left for New York, I wasn’t sure this was going to work,” Nowitzki said earlier this season. “I’m super proud of you. I never saw you scoring 30 a night.”

Brunson has done more than score. He has transformed expectations around the Knicks. New York has posted back-to-back 50-win seasons, reached the Eastern Conference finals last year for the first time since 2000, and now owns its first NBA Cup title.

In his first season under coach Mike Brown, Brunson is averaging 28.8 points and 6.4 assists while steering one of the league’s most consistent teams. The Knicks entered the week with one of the best records in the East, and their confidence reflects it.