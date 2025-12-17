Carlos Alcaraz is one of the best tennis players in the world today, and it's been because of the work he puts in every day. For the past seven years, he's been doing it with his coach, Jaun Carlos Ferrero, but he recently shared on social media that they have ended their partnership.

“It’s very difficult for me to write this post… After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player,” Alcaraz wrote.

“Thank you for turning childhood dreams into realities. We started this journey when I was barely a kid, and throughout all this time you’ve accompanied me on an incredible journey, on and off the court. And I’ve enjoyed every step of it so much with you.”

With him and Ferrero working together, Alcaraz won six Grand Slam titles, which were two French Open titles, two Wimbledon crowns, and two US Opens. This season, he had a career-best and season-leading 71 match wins and claimed eight titles.

Article Continues Below

Alcaraz also became the youngest player to reach No. 1 in the ATP ranking after winning the US Open in 2022 at 19.

“There are so many memories that come to mind that picking just one wouldn’t be fair. You’ve helped me grow as an athlete, but above all as a person,” Alcaraz wrote. “And something I value so much: I’ve enjoyed the process. That’s what I’ll hold onto, the path we’ve traveled together.

“Now times of change are coming for both of us, new adventures and new projects. But I’m certain we’ll face them the right way, giving our best, as we’ve always done. Always adding up.”

It will be interesting to see what direction Alcaraz goes in now with a new coach, and if he'll be able to reach the same success that he did with Ferrero.