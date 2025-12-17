Jon Scheyer made incredible ACC history after leading the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils to a 97-73 blowout win over the Lipscomb Bison on Tuesday night.

Scheyer is going through the fourth season of his head coaching career, all with the Blue Devils. He embraced the reins following the retirement of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, understanding the heavy weight of expectations he would have going into it.

It's clear that he is handling it quite well. Duke has remained a formidable powerhouse throughout his stint, reaching the Final Four last season while obtaining 27 or more wins throughout each of his first three seasons.

This matchup allowed him to make history. He earned his 11th win of the 2025-26 season, getting the 100th win of his career. At age 38, he became the fastest coach in ACC history to achieve that milestone. He only needed 122 games to do it, which were six less than Duke's Vic Bubas and seven less than North Carolina's Roy Williams.

Jon Scheyer becomes the fastest coach in ACC history to reach 100 wins 👏 pic.twitter.com/lHUAv4IqxB — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 17, 2025

How Jon Scheyer, Duke performed against Lipscomb

It's a historic achievement for Jon Scheyer to earn in his young head coaching career, maintaining Duke's success as an active powerhouse.

What is interesting about this win was how competitive it was at first. Lipscomb gave Duke a run for its money in the first half, with the score only being 48-45 at halftime. It wasn't until the second half where the Blue Devils finally took control of the momentum and never looked back.

Five players scored in double-digits for Duke in the win. Cameron Boozer dominated with a stat line of 26 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He shot 10-of-17 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Evans came next with 16 points and three assists, Maliq Brown and Darren Harris scored 11 points each, while Patrick Ngongba II provided 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Duke stands tall as the only perfect team remaining in the ACC, boasting an 11-0 record. They lead over the California, North Carolina, Virginia, and Miami on top of every other ACC team.

The No. 3 Blue Devils will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.