The New York Jets clearly have their eyes on the future. New York is 3-11 headed into Week 16 and recent fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after getting blown out by Jacksonville. Now the Jets' front office handed out a contract extension with just a few weeks left in the regular season.

The Jets reached a contract extension with tight end Jeremy Ruckert on Tuesday, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. It is a two-year deal worth $10 million with a max of $5.5 million per season.

Ruckert's extension comes shortly after the Jets extended center Josh Myers on a two-year deal of his own.

New York drafted Ruckert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The fourth-year tight end is primarily a run blocker in New York's run-heavy attack. But sometimes he gets involved in the passing game too.

Ruckert has 20 receptions for 163 receiving yards and a touchdown this season.

Jets picking pieces for the future ahead of upcoming rebuild

It has been surprising to see the Jets make long-term investment in players before their upcoming rebuild.

New York shocked the NFL at the trade deadline, sending away both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams in a pair of blockbuster trades.

Article Continues Below

Now the Jets have two first-round picks and two second-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. They'll also have three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. That means that plenty of changes will be coming to the roster soon.

Both Gardner and Williams were on long-term contracts in New York. In fact, the Jets inked Sauce to an extension just months before trading him away. That makes these recent extensions feel not as guaranteed as they could be.

Perhaps head coach Aaron Glenn believes Ruckert and Myers are strong culture fits and wants to keep them for that reason alone.

Either way, it will be fascinating to see how New York's roster changes over the next few years.

But for now, New York just needs to finish the regular season after a rough first year under Glenn's leadership.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 16 matchup against the Saints.