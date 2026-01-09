OKLAHOMA CITY — Before carrying his team to victory in an overtime thriller against the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accepted Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year award in Las Vegas. Gilgeous-Alexander's fourth-quarter buzzer-beater forced overtime at the end of regulation in a 129-125 win against the Utah Jazz.

Before Wednesday's game, Gilgeous-Alexander accepted SI's 2025 Sportsperson of the Year award, capping a historic 2025 where SGA captured his first MVP award, scoring title, and NBA title, as the Finals MVP who led the Thunder to its first championship in franchise history.

“It was good — it was fun,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It was a pretty quick trip. I was in and out, but it was great. It was fun to be in a room with so many influential, great, and inspiring people. Michael Phelps' speech really stood to me. He was impressive. It was fun. It was an honor, obviously. That award is not taken lightly, and usually I don't travel like that in between games, but it was definitely worth it.”

Gilgeous-Alexander demonstrated his dominance as the league's reigning MVP, who's once again in the running for this year's honor, with a 46-point masterpiece against the Jazz. He saved the Thunder from a third consecutive loss by sending the game into overtime and finished 14-of-26 shooting, 17-for-19 from the free-throw line, with six assists, six rebounds, one block, and one steal.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on game-tying shot in Thunder win

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stays ready for the moment that not a lot of NBA players are accustomed to being in when your team is trailing at the end of regulation, and the ball is in your hands. With only 3.3 seconds left, Gilgeous-Alexander pulled up at the free-throw line to drain the game-tying shot and send the Thunder's game into overtime.

“It's definitely a work ethic. It's also a mindset. Tonight I made the shot. I've missed the shot in many situations,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I think once the athlete — me in this situation — understands whether you make or miss, tomorrow I'm going to have to do whatever is necessary to get better, and get ready for the next game. Whether I make or miss, it seems big. But in the grand scheme of things, it doesn't really change much.

“And I think having that mindset, as well as the confidence in your game, takes the weight of the moment off your shoulders. And I think the clutchest players in the history of sports understand that, and that's what makes them who they are,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

The Thunder improved its record to 31-7.