The Tennessee Titans are setting up multiple interviews with head coaching candidates in the hopes of finding the right man for the job. On Thursday, the organization added former Super Bowl-winning coach Mike McCarthy to the list.

Reports indicate that McCarthy will interview with the Titans on Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Tennessee, along with the New York Giants, are the two teams McCarthy has been set to interview with so far.

“The Titans will interview former Packers and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy next Saturday, sources say. McCarthy also has a Giants interview. McCarthy knows President of Football Operations, Chad Brinker, well from their [time in] Green Bay. Now, GM Mike Borgonzi will spend time with him.”

McCarthy is the 12th head coaching candidate to schedule an official interview or have already been interviewed with the Titans so far. The club's list includes several current coordinators, such as Kansas City Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo, Denver Broncos DC Vance Joseph, Indianapolis Colts DC Lou Anarumo, Pittsburgh Steelers OC Arthur Smith, Washington Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, Green Bay Packers DC Jeff Hafley, and San Francisco 49ers DC Robert Saleh.

The Titans have also scheduled interviews with some former head coaches, like ex-Atlanta Falcons HC Raheem Morris, former Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, and former Dallas Cowboys HC Jason Garrett. Either way, nine of the 12 candidates have prior head coaching experience.

Tennessee is seemingly prioritizing coaches who have been a head coach before early on in the interview process. That is likely because of the nightmare situation the Titans were in with former head coach Brian Callahan, who turned out to be an utter disaster in his first year in the position.

We could see more names pop up in due time, as the franchise is casting a wide net in its search. Being able to find the right hire is crucial for an organization leaning on the development of quarterback Cam Ward. We should know the team's official decision in the coming weeks.