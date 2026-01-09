Nico Collins explained why his star quarterback CJ Stroud is build for the biggest moments of the NFL playoffs as the Houston Texans prepare for their journey in the postseason.

Collins has been teammates with Stroud for three consecutive years, standing out as a potent duo when it comes to quarterback-receiver connections. Houston has benefitted with this tandem, making the playoffs in all their years together.

The star receiver talked about how Stroud steps up in the playoffs during Thursday's press conference, per reporter Aaron Wilson. He believes that the third-year quarterback is simply built for the postseason.

“Games like this, he built for these moments. He's calm and collected when he leads. It's the reason why he's the leader. It's the reason why he's QB1; he's built for these moments. So going out there executing and having fun, it's one thing I ain't worried about, you know. So I can't wait to go out there and have fun with the guys,” Collins said.

#Texans Nico Collins on how QB C.J. Stroud is ‘built for this' as team preps for #Steelers @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/40z4XALpbO — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 8, 2026

What's next for Nico Collins, Texans

Article Continues Below

It's clear that Nico Collins enjoys being teammates with CJ Stroud. Their chemistry as a dynamic duo will prove to be crucial in the playoffs for the Texans.

Stroud finished his third season in the NFL, going 9-5 in his 14 starts despite missing three games due to injury. He completed 273 passes for 3,041 yards and 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while adding 48 rushes for 209 yards and a score.

Collins concluded his fifth campaign in the league, making clear his status as the Texans' top receiver. Throughout 2025, he made 68 catches for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns. It marked his third consecutive year of achieving 1,000 or more receiving yards.

Houston started 0-3 on the season but ended it by winning 12 of their last 14 games. They secured the fifth spot in the AFC standings, entering the postseason with an active nine-game win streak. The squad stands out as the best defensive unit, having the second-least total points allowed with 295 throughout the regular season.

The Texans will look forward to their matchup in the AFC Wild Card round. They will be on the road when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET.