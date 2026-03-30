On Sunday evening, the UConn basketball program advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament with a thrilling comeback win over the Duke Blue Devils, capped off by an epic three pointer by Braylon Mullins from the logo off a turnover. The Huskies had trailed by 19 points earlier in the game, but they caught fire just in time, capitalizing off some Duke mistakes in order to steal the win.

Immediately after the shot, UConn basketball head coach, and basically everyone else on the Huskies' sidelines, were understandably filled with excitement, and, in a bizarre moment, Hurley went face to face with a game referee and appeared to stare him down intensely, potentially even making contact with his forehead.

Many fans on X, formerly Twitter, were surprised that Hurley was not called for a technical foul on the play, which would have given Duke two free throws and a chance to win the game.

“I have no bias here. This is a tech 10/10 times. For multiple reasons… it would have lost the game for his team and he would have tried to fight the officials like he did nothing wrong. I just don’t understand it at all. Also, referees need to grow a spine in instances like this,” wrote former NBA player Sam Dekker, who squared off against Duke in the 2015 national championship game, when he was a member of Wisconsin.

However, others took a more Hurley-supportive view of things.

“Just for context … the referee is Roger Ayers, who has worked multiple Final Fours. Known for his toughness and also sense of humor. This struck me as Hurley messing with a buddy more than intimidating a ref. This is after Mullins' shot, so Hurley was obviously not mad at the refs,” wrote Seth Davis of Hoops HQ.

At this point, it seems unlikely that Duke and UConn fans will see eye to eye on what exactly went down between Hurley and the official.