The 2026 NFL season is getting closer, as league meetings are here. The head coaches from the NFL's teams descended on Phoenix Monday to take part. A photo of all the coaches assembled together is also getting released, by ESPN.

Annual NFL head coach photo from the league meeting in Phoenix: Cc: @BarstoolBigCat 📷 Mark Peterman/AP pic.twitter.com/2MoRnJAIbf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2026

While looking at the photo, NFL fans may see a lot of unfamiliar faces. That is because several NFL teams changed head coaches ahead of the 2026 season. Those teams include the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.

Meetings are taking place for a few days in Phoenix, with just weeks to go before the 2026 NFL Draft. The 2026 Draft takes place starting April 23, in Pittsburgh.

League meetings allow head coaches to meet with the news media. Some news has been breaking from those sessions, including New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh revealing the team may reunite with veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

There are several topics on the table at the NFL league meetings in Arizona. One of the issues being discussed has to do with game officials. Referees are currently in dispute with the NFL over pay.

“These two sides are nowhere close on an agreement…..the NFL is prepared to go into the season with replacement officials,” CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Jones reported on Monday.

Other issues expected to be discussed include players safety, and potential future rules changes. The NFL is also considering a possible expansion of the regular season schedule.

Pro football fans are excited to see what rule changes come following the conclusion of league meetings this spring.