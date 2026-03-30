New Arizona State basketball head coach Randy Bennett is off to a rocky start in Tempe. The former Saint Mary's head coach is dealing with a health scare one week after replacing Bobby Hurley.

It's not known what health ailment the incoming Sun Devils head coach has. But he posted a lengthy update about his situation, shared via Doug Haller of The Athletic Monday. Bennett, though, says “everything is under control.”

ASU coach Randy Bennett issued a statement on his health: pic.twitter.com/MKImTAHfNo — Doug Haller (@DougHaller) March 30, 2026

Bennett never dealt with any significant health scare when he led Saint Mary's. He left the Moraga, Ca., university as the school's all-time winningest coach with 589 wins. Bennett can now claim his 600th career victory at ASU.

The Sun Devils plucked away a leader who led the Gaels for 25 years. Bennett led the Catholic mid-major university to multiple March Madness appearances while also challenging Gonzaga for West Coast Conference supremacy. This year's Gaels team became a one-and-done in the NCAA Tournament.

But ASU also lured a Mesa, Az., native back home. Bennett becomes one of the top early college basketball coaching hires for the 2026 cycle. He'll be taking over a team that began to underachieve under the Duke legend Hurley.

The predecessor took ASU to three tourney appearances, with the last one in 2022-23. However, Hurley's last three Sun Devil teams never won more than 18 games the next three seasons. It also didn't help seeing rival Arizona immediately dominate in the Big 12 when both programs moved out of the Pac-12.

Bennett made one big hire to his staff Sunday: Hiring Cal Baptist head coach Rick Croy to his coaching staff. Croy guided the Lancers to their first-ever field of 68 appearance as a Division-I member this past season. This move hands ASU two men with a head coaching background on staff.