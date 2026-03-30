Though the Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champions, Mike Macdonald doesn't want that to change the mentality that made his team so successful in 2025.

Talking to reporters at the annual league meetings in Arizona, Macdonald revealed that the Seahawks won't be looking to defend their championship banner in 2026 but will instead find new ways to light a fire under his players as they aim to reach the pinnacle of the sport once more.

“Yeah, it's not a thing. We're not defending anything. I've already talked to some of the guys about it, and they're great, the guys are awesome, and they know what they need to do, but it would be good to work through those things,” Macdonald told reporters.

“It's not like you have the definitive meeting where you're like… this is our mentality on how we want to approach it when we work through it. It's not just me saying it, it's going to be our coaches have an influence and have a consensus and probably figure out ways for guys to talk about it. We'll do walking talks and figure out ways for the guys to really make it their journey again so we can all be on the same page moving forward.”

After some initially questioned the decision to trade away Geno Smith without a clear plan to replace him, the Seahawks absolutely dazzled with Sam Darnold under center, with Klint Kubiak calling a juggernaut of an offense built around the strong one-two punch of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet on the ground, coupled with the incredible theatrics of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. With Kubiak gone and Walker III set to suit up for the Kansas City Chiefs this fall, it makes sense that Macdonald doesn't want to rest on his laurels and will instead go all-in on what made his team successful in the first place.