Norfolk State, under the leadership of Robert Jones, has emerged as one of the best FCS programs in the country. Now, they're making a huge recruiting splash that could shake up the MEAC race next season. Putnam Science Academy guard Jordan Skyers, a four-star prospect, has announced his commitment to the Spartans. He is the highest-ranked recruit in the history of the program, ranked 22nd among combo guards in the country by 247 Sports and 40th by ESPN.

Under Robert Jones, Norfolk State has been the class of the MEAC. He recently finished his thirteenth season with the program as head coach, and his nineteenth season overall. In his tenure, the team has won three MEAC championships and the 2024 College Insider Postseason Tournament, and made it to March Madness four times.

But this past season, Norfolk State had a down year overall. They finished the season 15-17 and 8-6 in the conference. Typically, Norfolk State shines in out-of-conference play against non-HBCU Division I opponents, but they struggled a bit in that out-of-conference slate and had an up-and-down season in conference. This was a drastic change from the 2024-2025, as they recorded a 24-11 overall record and an 11-3 record in conference. They ultimately went on to win the MEAC last season and clinched a bid to the March Madness tournament, where they lost to the eventual national champions in Florida.

They ultimately were eliminated from the MEAC tournament by South Carolina State in an 82-88 game. The securement of Skyers indicates that Jones is looking to rebuild the team quickly and make a huge leap back to the top of the conference.