It wasn’t a good weekend for Duke fans as the Blue Devils were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in both the men’s and women’s side of the brackets. On the men’s side of things, it was a game-winning logo shot from UConn guard Braylon Mullins that gave the Huskies the win and sent Duke packing their bags with the season over.

Although Mike Krzyzewski built his Hall of Fame coaching career with Duke, he couldn’t help but give congrats to Braylon Mullins for his shot to send UConn to the Final Four.

During a recent episode of the ‘Pat McAfee Show,’ Mullins made a guest appearance during which Mike Krzyzewski called in to offer his congrats.

“Congratulations son, what an amazing moment,” Krzyzewski said. “And how about your senior leader having the confidence in you. To make a historical pass before the historical shot. Congratulations.”

Mullins will be returning home to Indiana, where he starred at Greenfield-Central in high school, as UConn makes their third Final Four appearance in four years.

A freshman, Mullins is projected to be a mid first-round pick should he declare for the NBA Draft after this season. But for now, he will prepare for UConn’s Final Four matchup with Illinois. The other half of the bracket is Michigan and Arizona.

Mullins has appeared in 31 games this season, including 27 starts, at a little over 27 minutes per game. He’s averaged 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 43.4 percent shooting from the field, 32.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 88.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.