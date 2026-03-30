Being a small market team, the Milwaukee Brewers must be creative in acquiring and retaining talent. Which is why they are prepared to hand out a contract extension to a player who just made the leap to Triple-A.

The Brewers are nearing an eight-year contract extension with shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. He is set to make slightly more than $50 million total with two option years worth about $15 million at the end of his contract.

Milwaukee is taking on a similar strategy to what they did with outfielder Jackson Chourio. They signed him to an eight-year, $82 million contract before he played in an MLB game. So far, that plan has worked out for the Brewers.

Pratt may not be the prospect Chourio was, but Milwaukee is still sky high on his potential. The shortstop currently ranks as the third-best prospect in the Brewers' organization and No. 57 overall in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. The franchise clearly believes Pratt will play a big role in their future success.

Over his 231 games at the minor league level, the shortstop has hit .261 with 16 home runs, 116 RBIs and 63 stolen bases. Over 120 games at the minor league level in 2025, Pratt batted .238 with eight home runs, 62 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.

The infielder has just three games of Triple-A experience, meaning it may still take some time before he gets the major league call. But Pratt's extension essentially guarantees him a future in Milwaukee. The Brewers felt confident making an eight-year gamble on one of their best prospects.