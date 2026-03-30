UConn reached the Final Four for the third time in the past four seasons following the Hcomeback win against Duke that was capped off by a Braylon Mullins game-winning shot. But it was UConn teammate Alex Karaban who got the assist with the pass back to Mullins. Alex Karaban’s decision-making is one of the biggest reasons why head coach Dan Hurley thinks he has coaching in his future after his NBA career is done, as per ESPN.

During a recent segment of ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show, Dan Hurley acknowledged that Alex Karaban is one of the smartest players he’s ever coached at UConn, and that’s why he has the ability to go into coaching once his NBA days are over.

“The smartest college basketball player that’s ever played,” Hurley said. “His mind for the game, the amount of problem-solving he does on the court over the course of a game, that’s a guy that’s always keeping his team organized, the level of communication, getting guys set with things we’re running on offense, reminding people of details, of scouting reports and just always making the right play.

“The guy’s got one of the greatest minds for basketball of anyone that you’ll ever coach and he’ll probably be coaching UConn one day when his NBA career is over.”

Karaban is in his final season of college basketball at UConn, after having previously tested the NBA Draft waters. He’s been projected as a potential late first-round, early second-round pick.

He’s appeared in 38 games this season, at a little over 34 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists with splits of 47.5 percent shooting from the field, 38.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 85.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line amid UConn’s Final Four run.