UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley made a humbling admission after the disappointing 69-68 overtime loss to Seton Hall. After an uneven season, things were starting to look up for the two-time defending champs heading into Saturday's clash. UConn had just won two of its last three games against ranked Big East foes, and Liam McNeely, who recently returned from injury, set a freshman scoring record in the recent victory over Creighton.

However, the loss to the Pirates is a massive setback for Dan Hurley and company. The Huskies head coach knows that and has acknowledged why his team suffered this damaging loss in his postgame remarks.

“I feel like we, in the end, got what we deserved. Credit Shaheen (Holloway), credit their team. They were tougher, more determined.”

UConn basketball's resume took a huge hit on Saturday

Hurley is right about Shaheen Holloway being a very good coach who should eventually turn the Pirates around. However, this classy statement does not overshadow the ramifications of this defeat for the Huskies. Seton Hall is 7-18 and 2-12 in the Big East Conference.

The Pirates are a quadrant four loss, meaning that UConn basketball's currently projected No. 8 seed in ESPN's bracket will take a hit. In fact, this defeat might put the Huskies close to bubble territory. While Dan Hurley's team should ultimately be fine, UConn has a small margin for error going forward.

Inefficiency and sloppiness are what cost the blue blood dearly on Saturday. The Huskies shot just 37.3% from the field and 30.8% from three while committing 16 turnovers. The back-and-forth affair eventually went to overtime, where the Pirates subsequently escaped with a huge win on their home floor. With this loss, the chances of UConn basketball achieving a historic three-peat are looking dimmer than ever at the moment.

Still, there is time for the Huskies to pad their resume to get a higher seed in March. Dan Hurley's team has six games left on its schedule, including two upcoming matchups against ranked teams. In addition, the Big East Tournament is coming up at a venue that the Huskies historically love to play at. But there's no more time for these kinds of losses anymore.

Overall, Dan Hurley's postgame comments sent a message to his entire team. UConn basketball is not playing up to its standards, and for a team that was preseason ranked No. 3 in the country, that is very disappointing.