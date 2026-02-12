UConn basketball secured another important Big East victory Wednesday night, defeating Butler 80–70 at Hinkle Fieldhouse to improve to 23–2 on the season. While the Huskies strengthened their position among national contenders, head coach Dan Hurley generated headlines for an unexpected postgame moment.

Hurley, known for his colorful sideline demeanor, approached the media table following the Huskies' road win over the Bulldogs, expecting a routine press conference. Instead, he quickly discovered an issue that altered the scene.

Shortly after the game, The Field of 68 shared a video on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account capturing Hurley’s NSFW reaction when he realized his chair was soaking wet.

“This seat is… f***ing wet. I'm gonna just do it like this.”

Dan Hurley does his presser standing up after experiencing more chair problems 😂 pic.twitter.com/i2kFD4x8XS — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 12, 2026

The clip spread rapidly across college basketball circles, drawing reactions from fans and analysts who have come to expect the unexpected from the outspoken UConn head coach.

The two-time national champion head coach with the Huskies immediately pushed the chair aside and conducted the entire press conference standing. The unscripted moment added levity to an otherwise businesslike evening for UConn. It came minutes after Solo Ball poured in 24 points to lead the Huskies past Butler, helping them bounce back following last week’s loss to St. John’s.

The incident occurred inside the media room at Hinkle Fieldhouse, where liquid had apparently been left on the chair before Hurley arrived. Rather than risk soaking his suit, the coach remained upright and continued answering questions without hesitation.

From a basketball standpoint, the result carried significant weight. UConn improved to 13–1 in Big East play and maintained momentum in the conference title race. The Huskies executed efficiently down the stretch, reinforcing their status as a legitimate championship threat.

Still, Hurley’s reaction quickly circulated across social media, adding another memorable chapter to his growing collection of chair-related moments this season. Last month, he openly criticized road seating conditions during another press conference. Whether seated or standing, Hurley continues to command attention whenever UConn takes the floor.