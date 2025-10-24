UConn basketball has some good things to look forward to, and it should be an exciting season to watch with the players that they have. Unfortunately, one of their top freshman is expected to miss some time due to an injury, according to NCAA reporter Andy Katz.

“Freshman Braylon Mullins suffered an ankle injury in practice earlier this week. The initial timetable for a return to full competition is approximately six weeks. He will be continuously evaluated during his recovery and updates will be provided as available. Mullins was named BIG EAST Preseason Freshman of the Year on Tuesday,” Katz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mullins was a national top-20 recruit and a McDonald's All-American. Last season, he was named Mr. Basketball for Indiana and became the first player honored to commit to UConn. He's also considered a potential one-and-done and a 2026 draft pick in the NBA.

Article Continues Below

If Mullins is a quick healer like some people suspect, he could be back quicker than the timeline he was given. Head coach Dan Hurley has high expectations for his team this season, and recently compared them to the 2023 team that won the national championship.

“I think it's a lot for me, more like the '23 team, you know, where I do think it's a strength in numbers,” Hurley said. “I think the depth is what's going to make it, make it potentially a championship team or a special season for us, where, like that battle with our top 10 players, you know, you're going to have to do the things that we didn't do last year, or else you're just not going to stay on the court. So we, obviously, had major defensive issues last year. We had rebounding issues at times.”

It will be interesting to see how UConn performs this season and if they can find their way back to the top.