The Michigan football program was flipped on its head after Sherone Moore was shockingly fired for cause after he had an alleged relationship with a staffer. The Wolverines fired Moore after they learned of the relationship, and the result was Moore having a frightening episode where he threatened to kill himself in front of the woman with whom he had the alleged affair. Moore remains in custody after what happened.

It was reported that “TMZ Sports” got hold of the 911 call that Moore's wife made after she was concerned about what might happen with her husband. Kelli Moore tells the operator she is worried about her husband and asks the operator to track his phone because she does not know where he went. She tells him she needs him to come home and that she loves him.

Kelli Moore said, “I’m worried that my husband is going to hurt himself, and I need you to. Can you guys track his phone?”

The 911 operator tried to confirm with Kelli Moore why she believed he would hurt himself and where he might be going. Moore responded that she only heard he was going to the highway.

“I don’t have a clue,” Moore said. “He was fired from his job, and he’s in crisis, and I told him that I love him and I need him to come home, but I don’t know where he is. He said he was on a highway.”

Part of the call was redacted due to specific locations and addresses being mentioned; however, she did mention Sherrone Moore by name.

“I just need to make sure he’s safe,” she told dispatch. “He’s called a couple of times, and I’m terrified he’s gonna do something to himself. I told him to come home.”

The whole story has been sad because Moore was arrested not long after the call, and after being arraigned initially, his next court date is on January 22, 2026.