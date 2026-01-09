One of the star players who left the PGA Tour nearly 4 years ago would like to rejoin the organization. Brooks Koepka was one of the best players in the world when he decided to join the Saudi Arabia-based LIV Tour in 2022. Koepka has split from LIV and sources indicate that he would like to play on the PGA Tour once again.

That is far from a done deal. Koepka will have to apply for reinstatement and it will be up to the PGA Tour to spell out its reinstatement process. The tour will take input from its player members, and discipline could be involved before Koepka is allowed to return.

The terms of Koepka's reinstatement — if it is approved — will be vitally important to any of the players that left the PGA to join LIV. Based on Koepka's reinstatement terms and the discipline he may face, other members of the LIV Tour could decide they want to follow in Koepka's footsteps.

There certainly was quite a bit of anger and resentment when Koepka left the PGA to join the upstart LIV, so it will be interesting to see if there are hard feelings among the PGA Tour players upon his anticipated return. Koepka was one of the highest profile players on the PGA Tour at the time of his defection.

Koepka listed family reasons as the cause of his departure from LIV

Many of the LIV tournaments are based overseas, and that's part of the reason that Koepka gave to explain his decision. He and his wife, Jena, have one young child and she also recently announced that she had suffered a miscarriage at the 16-week mark.

Koepka did not disparage LIV while he was leaving the organization, and that group said it had nothing but support for its former member as he prioritizes his family.

Koepka earned a 5-year exemption for the major tournaments as a result of his victory in the 2023 PGA Championship. However, he will need approval before he can play regularly on the PGA Tour.