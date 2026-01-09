The Pittsburgh Steelers captured the AFC North on the final play of the 2025 season. Their reward is a home date against the Houston Texans and their top-ranked defense. Teams have struggled to move the ball against Houston all season. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has one of the least effective offenses in the league.

The matchup did not get any easier for the Steelers on Friday.

Pittsburgh tight end Jonnu Smith was added to the injury report, citing a glute injury. He is listed as questionable to play vs. the Texans.

Even though Smith did not have the impact in the passing game Steelers' brass had hoped for this season, he is still another big red zone target. Considering the ferocity of the Texans' pass rush, combined with Aaron Rodgers' ability to get the ball out quickly, it stands to reason that tight ends and slot receivers will see plenty of work this week.

But Smith is also one of the better blocking tight ends in football. That is worth noting, considering the other change to the Steelers' injury report.

Tailback Jaylen Warren, who was limited on Thursday with an illness, was listed as a full participant on Friday. He seems poised to suit up on Monday night.

One way to slow down Houston's pass rush is to run the ball effectively. Warren was given the chance to start with Najee Harris, leaving the Los Angeles Chargers. He made the best of it. Warren led the team with 958 rushing yards and six touchdowns.