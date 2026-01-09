The Memphis Grizzlies have it be known that they are shopping Ja Morant ahead of the trade deadline, and he could be traded for the right price. There are a list of teams that use the services of the point guard, including some contenders, but not everyone is looking to trade for the star guard.

One of those teams who is turning the other cheek is the Houston Rockets, according to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports.

“The Houston Rockets are not interested in trading for Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, sources tell Yahoo Sports,” Iko wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It honestly would make sense for the Rockets to have some sort of interest in Morant, considering the fact that they don't have a solidified one on the team at his level. With the injury to Fred VanVleet before the start of the season, Amen Thompson has been playing guard, but that is not his natural position. Reed Sheppard is the other option they have at guard, but he's had his ups and downs in an increased role.

Article Continues Below

Though it may look like they're struggling at the position, they're still 22-12 and atop the Western Conference standings. Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun have kept them afloat through the season, as well as the other key players on the team.

If the Rockets were to pursure Morant, they would have to give up some of those key players, as well as some draft picks. That's probably why the Rockets are not interested in trading for Morant, as they feel like they may be good with what they have.

There are also some rumors that Fred VanVleet is not necessarily out for the rest of the season despite his ACL injury. If he could return while the Rockets are in the postseason, they should be fine.