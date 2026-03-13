For Connecticut, it's all for one, one for all.

Even when it comes to paying a fine.

Huskies coach Dan Hurley was ejected in the last second of their loss to Marquette, 68-62, on Saturday after a heated argument with referee John Gaffney.

Hurley angrily protested the non-call on Silas Demary Jr.'s basket, which tied the game, 64-64. Hurley stormed at Gaffney and bumped him on the shoulder. He picked up back-to-back technical fouls, leading to his automatic ejection. He was later fined $25,000 by the Big East.

Hurley, who is known for his mercurial character, revealed in a media conference that his players wanted to chip in to cover his fine.

“These are the type of young men that I coach. They actually offered to pay parts of the fine,” said Hurley in a video posted by The Field of 68.

“I couldn't accept it, but there were guys raising their hand, saying, ‘I'll give $1,000,' ‘I'll give $500,' ‘$2,500.'”

Article Continues Below

Dan Hurley says the players offered to help him pay his fine: "They actually offered to pay parts of the fine… I couldn't accept it, but there were guys saying I'll give $1,000, I'll give $2,500" 😂 pic.twitter.com/WauGbXUlcA — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 13, 2026

The 53-year-old Hurley claimed that he did not bump Gaffney, but he simply dusted off the ejection, saying, “It's not my first rodeo,” as quoted in a report from ESPN.

UConn will look to bounce back on Friday as it faces Georgetown in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament. The second-seeded Huskies are looking for their ninth title.

UConn beat Georgetown in their two meetings in the regular season, although the average winning margin was only three points.

Hurley will rely anew on Demary, Solo Ball, Tarris Reed Jr., Alex Karaban, and Braylon Mullins, all of whom are averaging double digits in scoring.

Surely, they're willing to chip in against the 11th-seeded Hoyas.