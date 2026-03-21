UConn basketball delivered a strong performance on Friday night, powered by a historic effort that elevated expectations in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Tarris Reed Jr. produced an unbelievable stat line as UConn’s matchup vs. Furman became a showcase of elite play.

The Huskies seized control early and never allowed the Paladins to recover, securing an 82–71 victory in Philadelphia. Reed Jr. led the way with authority, anchoring both ends of the floor while setting the tone in the paint. His presence overwhelmed Furman and dictated the pace throughout the night.

Reed Jr. finished with 31 points, 27 rebounds, and three assists while shooting 11-for-24 from the field. He out-rebounded Furman on his own, 27–23, underscoring the historic nature of his performance. UConn also held a 46–24 advantage in points in the paint, consistently controlling the interior and creating second-chance opportunities throughout the game.

Following the game, ESPN highlighted the milestone on its official X, formerly Twitter, emphasizing the rarity of the senior center's stat line in tournament history.

“VIDEO GAME NUMBERS FOR TARRIS REED JR. 🎮🔥

Reed Jr. is the third player since 1960 with 30 PTS and 25 REB in an NCAA Tournament game, joining Elvin Hayes (3 times) and Jerry Lucas (twice) 😱”

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VIDEO GAME NUMBERS FOR TARRIS REED JR. 🎮🔥 Reed Jr. is the third player since 1960 with 30 PTS and 25 REB in an NCAA Tournament game, joining Elvin Hayes (3 times) and Jerry Lucas (twice) 😱 pic.twitter.com/nMuzmzQidi — ESPN (@espn) March 21, 2026

The post quickly gained traction as fans and analysts recognized the significance of the performance. The Huskies' big man became the first player since 1968 to reach those numbers, placing him alongside legendary names in tournament history.

The win improved UConn to 30–5 on the season and advanced the Huskies to the Round of 32. They now prepare for a high-stakes matchup vs. the No. 7 seeded UCLA Bruins on Sunday night.

Ultimately, momentum continues to build behind Reed Jr. Continued play at this level could position the Huskies for another deep tournament run.