The Duke basketball team is looking to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. Duke survived a scare from Siena, to reach the Round of 32. Duke is hoping to have big man Patrick Ngongba back on the floor for their game against TCU Saturday.

Ngongba is questionable to play due to his ongoing foot injury, per the NCAA tournament injury report. The Duke big man missed the team's first round game against Siena.

“He needs to practice,” Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said, per ESPN. “He needs to just be on the floor and move the way that he needs to be successful. He's been ramping up and doing a really good job. We just want to make sure he's feeling right to play at a high level — not just to be out there, but to be him.”

Duke is already without guard Caleb Foster, who is also dealing with an injury. The Blue Devils have been led in the last few games by the Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden.

Article Continues Below

Ngongba has not played since a March 2 game against North Carolina State.

“We want Pat to be out there as much as he can,” Scheyer said. “He's a game changer for our team. He's one of the most impactful players in the country. … I'm sure there will be some plays that he hasn't played in a little while. I hate to call it rust, but I'm sure some things that he has to work through. But at the end of the day, he just changes the dynamic of our team where other guys aren't playing out of position as much. We're able to get a better rotation. And you have a guy who's a big-time rim threat. His passing, his pick-and-roll defense, his rim protection, he does a lot for our team that changes the dynamic of who we are.”

Duke and TCU play Saturday at 5:15 ET.