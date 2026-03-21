Kansas basketball found its spark as Darryn Peterson delivered a breakout performance in March Madness, leading the Jayhawks past California Baptist with a confident edge that never wavered. Under the bright lights, the freshman guard looked unshaken. He scored 28 points on 11-of-24 shooting. He added four threes and two steals. More importantly, he owned the moment for Kansas.

After the game, Peterson kept it simple. Eight words. Direct. Honest. “I just hoop. That’s been me my whole life.” That statement landed with weight. It reflected his mindset. It explained his approach. No noise. No extra talk. Just production.

From the opening tip, Kansas needed that energy. Initially, the offense stalled. Shots did not fall. Still, Peterson stayed aggressive. Meanwhile, his teammates told him to keep shooting. His coaches also backed him. As a result, his confidence grew. Soon, every possession started to feel different. Every shot looked cleaner. By halftime, the tone had shifted.

Meanwhile, California Baptist fought back. They slowed the pace. They tested Kansas late. However, Peterson never blinked. Instead, he attacked gaps, created space, and delivered when it mattered most. Ultimately, that composure stood out.

Kansas basketball moves forward with belief

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The 68-60 win sends the Jayhawks into the second round. Next comes St. John’s. As a result, the challenge rises. The pressure builds. Yet this version of Kansas feels steadier.

Meanwhile, Peterson now stands at the center of that belief. Not just for scoring. But also for presence. For tone. His calm approach carries through the Kansas roster. Consequently, it sets a standard.

At the same time, this Kansas basketball run is just beginning. After all, March Madness rewards confidence. It rewards players who trust their game. In that sense, Peterson looks like one of them.

So as Kansas moves forward, one question echoes under the tournament lights: if Darryn Peterson keeps “just hooping,” how far can the Jayhawks really go?