After nearly accomplishing the feat in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game, Braden Smith officially broke Bobby Hurley's record as the college basketball all-time assists leader in Purdue's first-round March Madness win over Queens.

Despite the glory of the moment, Smith admitted that it still had not set in for him yet after the game. The senior said the record is mere proof that he is doing his “job” as a veteran point guard.

“In that moment, the game was a little bit tight and I was just focused on trying to win,” Smith said after the game. “For me, I don't think it's really set in. It's my job, that's what I'm supposed to do. That's why I came here. As a point guard, you're supposed to get guys the ball to go score. Obviously, I have a lot of great people around me that can do that.”

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Braden Smith speaks on becoming the NCAA's all-time assists leader 👏 @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/Zs4lNPHCyX — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 21, 2026

The moment might not set in for Smith until Purdue's season officially ends. The Boilermakers have no time to celebrate their opening-round win over Queens with a Round of 32 matchup against Miami looming.

Now that Smith took the record from Hurley, which stood untouched for over 30 years, it might be his forever. Compiling over 1,000 assists in a four-year career was already challenging enough, but the modern era now has the most talented players leaving for the NBA after just one season, with the rest of the crop entering the transfer portal. Having a player as skilled as Smith remain in the same program for four years with the same supporting cast might never happen again.