While there hasn't been many upsets in the 2026 men's basketball NCAA Tournament, there has been history made. This year's March Madness has seen some blowout games like never before.

“This year's first round had 13 of its 32 games decided by at least 20 points,” CBS Sports reporter Matt Norlander posted to X, formerly Twitter. “That's the most ever, per CBS Sports research.”

Analysts and reporters are noting this. There has been a lot of speculation on social media about how NIL and the transfer portal is affecting the quality of March Madness.

“High Point only true mid-major still alive, and its NIL is probably most of any team in 1-bid league,” The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman posted to X. “I hate to admit it, but due to NIL (and) transfer portal, Cinderellas may be dead.”

On Friday, favorites in men's NCAA tournament games went 16-0. That was the first time that has happened since 1992, CBS Sports reported.

“No. 1 seed Florida set numerous single-game NCAA Tournament records during Friday's 114-55 win over Prairie View A&M, including total points, field goals made (45), field goal percentage (64.3), assists (29) and margin of victory (59). The Gators were one of six teams to eclipse 100 points, the most in any round in NCAA Tournament history,” Brad Crawford wrote.

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There are just a handful of double-digit seeds left, heading into the Round of 32. They include: VCU, Texas, High Point and Texas A&M. Time will tell if any of those seeds move on to the Sweet 16.

Things haven't gone well for Cinderella teams now the last few years.

“The NCAA tournament went to 64 teams in 1985. Only 7 times have the 13-14-15 seeds all gone winless in the first round,” college basketball reporter Stewart Mandel posted to X. “It's now happened two years in a row (for the first time).”

Round of 32 games in March Madness begin on Saturday.