March Madness has just begun, and Fletcher Loyer is already making noise as Purdue basketball head coach Matt Painter gives the Boilermakers guard the ultimate endorsement. After Purdue’s dominant 104-71 win over Queens, Painter did not hold back.

“Like we got the best shooter from three that we’ve ever had at Purdue in Fletcher Loyer,” he said. That statement alone shifts the spotlight. In a program known for elite guards, it carries weight. And right now, Loyer is backing it up.

Loyer finished with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-8 from deep. Clean. Efficient. Confident. Moreover, his season numbers reinforce the claim. He is shooting 42.3 percent from three across 36 games while averaging 13.8 points. That level of consistency matters in March. It stretches defenses, creates space, and changes how opponents prepare.

Painter also emphasized trust. “We’ve always stayed with him because I’ve always felt even at his worst, he was still our best,” he said. He does not give that belief freely, he earns it. Loyer has stayed steady. No shortcuts. No drop in focus. Just repetition and growth.

Article Continues Below

Fletcher Loyer giving Purdue basketball a March Madness edge

At the same time, Purdue basketball does not rely on Loyer. In fact, Matt Painter made that clear. “You have to understand in coaching… if you have multiple places to go with the basketball, like you’re in a hell of a position,” he explained. As a result, that depth shows. Meanwhile, Trey Kaufman-Wren adds balance. Consequently, the offense flows, and the Boilermakers keep defenses guessing.

Still, shooting like Loyer’s changes everything. Under the bright lights, one swing pass can flip momentum. Likewise, one clean look can silence a run. Ultimately, that is the power of an elite shooter.

And as March Madness intensifies, one question now follows the Boilermakers: just how far can Fletcher Loyer’s shooting take Purdue when every possession starts to feel like the season?