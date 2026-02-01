The UConn women's basketball team exacted revenge on Tennessee Sunday. UConn ran away to a 30-point win over the Volunteers, avenging a loss to that school last season. Following the win, UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma gave flowers to his stars, Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd.

Fudd scored 27 points to pace UConn in the win. Strong poured in 26 points, in a 96-66 Huskies victory.

“Well, you know, when we go into these kind of games, we pretty much know that if those two don't have big games, it's gonna be really hard for us,” Auriemma said postgame about his two stars, per UCTV Sports.

UConn remains undefeated on the season, following the victory. The Huskies women are 23-0 on the campaign. UConn's victory also keeps an amazing streak alive.

“UConn has 18 straight wins by 25 points, the longest streak by a Division I team over last 25 seasons, per ESPN,” ESPN reporter Alexa Philippou posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The Huskies trailed by four points in the last few minutes of the first half, before storming back and ultimately winning the contest.

UConn women's basketball looks to run the table this season

Auriemma's team didn't need a lot of motivation to win the Tennessee game on Sunday. The Huskies had lost last season to Kim Caldwell's club. Revenge was on everyone's mind.

“It’s pretty powerful that last year they all felt like they played poorly (at Tennessee),” Auriemma said, per Greenwich Time. “So, going into today’s game, there was a sense of, ‘We've got a job to do. We've got a game to play that means a lot more to us than just a regular season game.'”

It was a dazzling performance from the Huskies. The UConn women shot almost 59 percent from the field, while the club's defense held Tennessee to just 38 percent shooting.

This was a historic defeat for Tennessee, in their series with the UConn women.

“The Huskies throttle them in the final 22 minutes to win 96-66, the largest margin of victory in the series' history and one point shy of Tennessee's largest-ever defeat in program history,” Philippou added.

UConn next plays DePaul on Wednesday.