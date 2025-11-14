Top-ranked UConn continued its dominant start to the season Wednesday, forcing 36 turnovers in an 85-31 win over Loyola Chicago. The Huskies (3-0) finished three turnovers shy of tying the program’s single-game record, generating 25 steals and 45 points off those mistakes while holding the Ramblers (1-2) to 22% shooting.

Despite the lopsided margin, coach Geno Auriemma expressed concern about UConn’s offensive execution.

“I’m not exactly thrilled with where we are offensively right now,” Auriemma said after the game, as reported by Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant. “So much of our offense is coming from our defense, and I don’t know if that’s something you’re going to be able to count on every night.”

UConn scored its first 12 points almost entirely off Loyola turnovers, converting nine early steals into 13 points to build a 22-9 lead after the opening quarter. Auriemma subbed out most starters during a 16-0 run, but the defensive pressure remained. Nine Huskies registered at least one steal, and the bench accounted for 36 points.

Freshman forward Blanca Quinonez, who missed the first two games with a left shoulder injury, made her collegiate debut. She recorded two steals within her first three minutes on the court and scored her first points on a steal-and-score layup.

“She only practiced twice this week, and obviously games are different,” Auriemma said. He added that UConn hopes to increase her minutes and that she provides balance both with and without Sarah Strong on the floor. Quinonez finished with five points, three rebounds and two steals.

Wisconsin transfer Serah Williams posted her best performance as a Husky with 10 points, four rebounds and two steals. KK Arnold and Strong each scored 11 points, while Azzi Fudd and Allie Ziebell added nine apiece. UConn led 41-14 at halftime and held Loyola without a field goal for the final 11:35 of the third quarter.

Auriemma noted the challenge of balancing scoring between the starters and reserves.

“Can both of those guys get their 20 and the bench still get 40? I don’t know,” he said. “The more minutes they play, the more cohesive we are.”

UConn also announced the signing of 2026 recruit Olivia Vukosa. Vukosa plays at Christ the King in New York, the same program that produced former Huskies stars Sue Bird and Tina Charles.

The Huskies host Ohio State on Sunday, Loyola is home against Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Reporting by Jim Fuller of the Associated Press contributed to this article.