Sarah Strong made program history when she scored her 1,000th point in the No. 1 UConn Huskies' matchup against the No. 23 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday night.

Strong is going through the second season of her collegiate career with the Huskies. She has shined as the leading star for the program, helping them win the national championship as a full-time starting freshman.

Going into UConn's contest against Notre Dame, Strong scored 993 points in her career after 58 games. She needed seven points to reach 1,000, something that only two other players in program history were able to do in such a short period of time. Paige Bueckers and Maya Moore are the lone players to hold those feats, per reporter Alexa Philippou.

Safe to say that Strong joined the pair in convincing fashion. In 33 minutes of action, she finished with a stat line of 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks. She shot 8-of-12 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc.

“Sarah Strong became the third-fastest UConn player to reach 1,000 points, doing so in 59 games. Only Paige Bueckers and Maya Moore did so faster (55 games). (Strong is, notably, not even averaging 30 minutes per game this season),” Philippou wrote.

How Sarah Strong, UConn played against Notre Dame

Sarah Strong enjoyed a strong and historic performance as she led No. 1 UConn to a dominant 85-47 blowout win over the No. 23 Fighting Irish.

The Huskies set the tone early on, boasting a 16-7 lead after the first quarter. They controlled the momentum and never looked back as Notre Dame never recovered from its poor start.

Five players scored in double-digits for UConn in the win, including Strong. Azzi Fudd had a great night with 15 points, three rebounds, one assist, and a steal on 7-of-13 shooting overall. KK Arnold came next with 12 points and five assists, Serah Williams had 11 points and eight rebounds, while Ashlynn Shade provided 10 points and four rebounds.

UConn maintains its perfect start with a 19-0 record on the season, including a 9-0 display in Big East Play. They firmly control the top spot of the conference standings, being above the Villanova Wildcats and Seton Hall Pirates.

The No. 1 Huskies will look to defend their perfect record going into their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Georgetown Hoyas on Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET.