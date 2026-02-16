Over the weekend, the UConn women's basketball program continued its perfect season with a comfortable road win over Marquette, pushing its record on the 2025-26 season to 27-0 in the process. The Huskies were led in scoring by guard Azzi Fudd, who poured in 25 points on the day, as well as Sarah Strong, who chipped in 22 of her own.

On Monday, the latest edition of the AP Poll was announced, and as expected, UConn held its top spot in the rankings, a post that they have occupied all year.

With the release of the new poll, head coach Geno Auriemma made a bit of college basketball history.

“Geno Auriemma has led the Huskies to 654 appearances in the poll during his 41-year Hall of Fame career to match Tara VanDerveer for most all-time, who retired from Stanford in 2024,” reported ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Auriemma is widely regarded as one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all-time, having guided UConn to several national championships during his tenure there, including climbing back onto the mountaintop last season with their first championship win in nearly a decade.

During his tenure there, Auriemma has set several records of both the school and national variety, and the Huskies sure seem to be well on their way to adding yet another trophy to their collection this season, with the NCAA Tournament slated to get underway starting next month.

In any case, UConn will next hit the floor on Wednesday evening for a road game against Villanova at 7:00 pm ET.