For the first time in her decorated college career, Paige Bueckers can finally call herself a national champion. After beating South Carolina in the National Championship Game to bring UConn back to the top of women's college basketball, Bueckers shared an emotional embrace with head coach Geno Auriemma.

Moments after the final horn sounded, Bueckers immediately found Auriemma to pull her coach into a hug. As Bueckers found her grinning coach, the super senior broke down in tears. The interaction had a clear meaning between a dynamic coach-player duo after five years together.

PAIGE 🥲🥲🥲🥲 what a season. what a career. pic.twitter.com/21dxiUPZsR — WNBA Clips & Highlights (@WNBAPlayerWatch) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the game, Auriemma revealed his simple message to his star pupil. While he did not have as much emotion as Bueckers during their embrace, Auriemma had to hold back tears when talking to court-side reporter Holly Rowe.

“I love you,” Auriemma said. “That's all I can say. I love you.”

"I love you. That's all I can say. I love you." Geno Auriemma's words to Paige Bueckers after winning the national championship ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8DW9CjbD8G — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The national championship gives Bueckers the final piece of her astonishing collegiate career. With a Wooden Award and three unanimous All-American seasons already in her arsenal, the UConn star joins the top of the list of most decorated athletes in women's college basketball history.

The title is the 12th in UConn women's basketball history, all in the Geno Auriemma era. Although the Huskies seemingly win the women's March Madness tournament each year, they have not previously done so since 2016.

UConn's latest crowning moment was arguably its most dominant, blowing past South Carolina by 23 points. The Gamecocks entered the game as the defending champions but were stifled from beginning to end, hitting just 34.3 percent of their field goal attempts and 25 percent from three.

Bueckers ends her storied college career with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks. She concluded her final NCAA Tournament averaging 24.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor.