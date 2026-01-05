Matt Ryan could be back in a very familiar place after the Atlanta Falcons fired Terry Fontenot as general manager on Sunday.

Fontenot spent five years with the Falcons before getting the pink slip, along with Raheem Morris, who was fired as coach.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Falcons are eyeing Ryan to join the front office.

“Matt Ryan is being strongly considered for a high-profile front-office role with the Falcons, similar to what Detroit has with Chris Spielman,” wrote Schultz on X.

“The team recently hired Sportology to do a full organizational evaluation, which led to the GM/HC firing. We’ll see what happens with Rich McKay, but ownership has been frustrated with how things have been run, and changes are happening at all levels.”

The 40-year-old Ryan is widely considered the greatest quarterback in team history. He played for the Falcons from 2008 to 2021, including being named MVP in 2016. He led the team to the Super Bowl in 2017 and is the franchise leader in nearly every passing category. He retired in 2023.

Over the years, there have been rumors that Ryan, who now serves as an analyst for CBS Sports, will hold a position in the front office, but nothing has come to fruition. However, with Fontenot's firing, it could finally be a reality.

In a statement, team owner Arthur Blank said the team needs new leadership to move forward, even though they have “great personal affinity” for Fontenot and Morris.

The Falcons missed the playoffs for the eighth straight season after finishing with an 8-9 record. Even a four-game winning streak to end the campaign was not enough to save Fontenot and Morris.