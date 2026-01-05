Ole Miss football is still riding the emotional high of a historic postseason run, but uncertainty is beginning to cloud the Rebels’ long-term outlook at quarterback.

CBS Sports college football insider Matt Zenitz delivered a sobering update Sunday night regarding Ole Miss star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and his pursuit of an additional year of eligibility.

“While a waiver is still being pursued and there’s nothing final yet, there’s some pessimism at the moment that Ole Miss star QB Trinidad Chambliss will ultimately be granted an additional year of eligibility, sources tell me and Chris Hummer.” Zenitz posted on X, formerly Twitter.

That update comes at a time when Chambliss’ profile has never been higher. The former Division II Ferris State quarterback authored one of the most memorable performances in recent Ole Miss history during the Sugar Bowl, throwing for 362 yards and two touchdowns while guiding the Rebels to a dramatic 39-34 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

He capped the night by leading a game-winning field goal drive in the final minute, a moment that propelled Ole Miss into the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Despite the attention, Ole Miss remains fully focused on the present. The Rebels are preparing to face Mario Cristobal's ruthless Miami Hurricanes in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8 with a chance to advance even further. Chambliss remains the engine of that push, having taken over the starting role earlier this season after Austin Simmons suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Chambliss’ rise has been meteoric. Thrust into the lineup against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3, he passed for 353 yards and a touchdown in his SEC debut and never relinquished the job. Over the course of the season, his play elevated him into the Heisman Trophy discussion, where he ultimately finished eighth, while leading Ole Miss to a CFP berth.

Still, the looming eligibility question casts a shadow over the future. And, Zenitz’s report emphasized that “a waiver is still being pursued,” leaving the door open, albeit narrowly, for Chambliss to return in 2026.

For Pete Golding, who is navigating his first full season at the helm in Oxford, Chambliss’ potential availability next fall could shape roster planning and expectations. For now, though, Ole Miss’s priority is clear — maximize the present, chase history in the postseason, and let the waiver process play out once the dust finally settles.