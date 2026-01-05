Trey Murphy III made franchise history with his 3-point shooting in the New Orleans Pelicans' matchup against the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

Murphy is going through his fifth season in the NBA with the Pelicans. He has made significant strides into becoming one of the team's best two-way players, building his consistency as a high-level scorer.

Going into New Orleans' matchup against Miami, he made 689 triples throughout his career. This placed him at the second spot on the franchise's all-time list in 3-pointers made, trailing CJ McCollum. He needed to make three shots to tie his former teammate and four to surpass him for the top spot, something he achieved by making seven shots from downtown.

Trey Murphy III is now the @PelicansNBA all-time leader in threes! pic.twitter.com/xmd6z0y2KO — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

How Trey Murphy III, Pelicans played against Heat

Despite Trey Murphy III's historic achievement, the Pelicans didn't have any other bright spots in the 125-106 loss to the Heat.

New Orleans was competitive to start the game against Miami, only trailing 43-39 after the first quarter. However, their offense faltered as they were unable to keep up with the Heat on both sides of the ball in the next three periods.

Stocks (steals and blocks) and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Heat prevailed in both categories after making 26 stocks while limiting their turnovers to just 15. It wasn't the same for the Pelicans as they recorded 16 stocks and committed 26 turnovers.

Four players scored in double-digits for New Orleans in the loss, including Murphy. He led the team with 27 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and a block. He shot 10-of-19 from the field, including 7-of-15 from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Fears came next with 21 points and three rebounds, Derik Queen had 13 points and six rebounds, while Zion Williamson provided 12 points and five rebounds.

New Orleans fell to an 8-29 record on the season, being at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They trail the Sacramento Kings by one game and Utah Jazz by 5.5 games.

Going through seven straight losses, the Pelicans will seek a return to the win column in their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.