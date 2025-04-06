After a truly mad March, the 2025 NCAA Tournament concludes with a showdown between two of women's basketball's perennial powerhouses. The fans are in for a treat as UConn women's basketball and South Carolina are both eager to claim the national championship trophy at the end of what promises to be an electrifying contest.

One player who will undoubtedly stand out from the crowd is UConn phenom Paige Bueckers. The soon-to-be WNBA lottery pick is looking to cap off her challenging journey back from major injuries and her college career with a ring. The personal stakes have never been higher for Bueckers as she takes the collegiate court for the final time.

Here are some bold predictions for what Bueckers could achieve during this legendary clash.

Paige Bueckers will have a record-setting performance

Bueckers could always take over games with her scoring, and with the national title on the line, the contest against South Carolina will be no exception. The Gamecocks are a well-coached team with solid defensive schemes, but Bueckers' shot creation skills and threat level from beyond the arc will allow her to lead all players in points and end up with a career-best stat line for herself.

The 23-year-old has already had an impressive showing throughout March Madness. She notched three-straight 30-point games for 105 total points on 59.1% shooting from the field and 61.9% from 3 in the three matchups leading up to the Final Four. At this point, Bueckers is having 30-point outings not because she has to but because she wants to.

No matter how good its defense is, Bueckers' ability to consistently score contested 3-pointers, mid-range jumpers, and from the paint makes her too dominant for South Carolina to handle, and the last stat line of her college basketball career will reflect that.

Bueckers walks away with the MOP Award

The Minnesota native's scoring is definitely a crucial factor for UConn, but it's not the only aspect of her game that'll be on display. Bueckers' leadership and ability to elevate her teammates' play are other ways for Bueckers to impact the contest. Staying focused in critical situations and making the correct passes will help the team's path to success and ensure the offense can still flow efficiently even if Bueckers is off her shooting game.

No matter how the matchup plays out, Bueckers has proven she's the Huskies' go-to choice for almost any need they may have. Whether it's hitting a clutch 3-pointer, cutting through the defense to the basket, dropping a perfectly timed dime to a teammate, or raising morale through her leadership skills, Bueckers will have more than earned Most Outstanding Player honors.

Bueckers' performance in the women's 2025 NCAA Tournament championship game won't just be a defining moment for the team but for her college basketball career as well. Her leadership, playmaking and scoring ability, and decisions in clutch moments will lead the way to the Huskies' first national title since 2016.

By the time March Madness officially reaches its end, Bueckers can secure her place in NCAA and UConn women's basketball history as one of the best to ever play the game at the college level. At the end of this contest, there's a high chance fans will witness Bueckers step up to the challenge and solidify her legacy at the end of a tumultuous years-long battle with injuries.

Paige Bueckers is the type of player who will rise to any occasion, no matter how pressure-filled or intimidating. When the game clock hits zero on March Madness, and the Huskies start cutting down the nets, Bueckers will be receiving her flowers as one of NCAA basketball's all-time greats.