Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma have been two staples for UConn women's basketball over the past few seasons. After Bueckers delivered a 40-point performance, Auriemma was shocked, but not surprised.

Following the 82-59 win over Oklahoma, Auriemma said via Alexis Philippou of ESPN his initial thoughts of Bueckers's performance.

“Paige was spectacular,” Auriemma said. “That was as good a game I've seen her play in her time here, at the most important time.”

Bueckers isn't a stranger to the bright lights. After all, she has had an insane individual career with UConn women's basketball. For starters, she won the 2021 Naismith Trophy. However, soon after that, was the beginning of a long road back.

The guard tore her ACL, and many were sympathetic to her. Regardless, Bueckers came back stronger, more resilient, and almost more confident.

Although teams like Texas and UCLA present a threat in a possible Elite Eight or Final Four matchup, they have the right balance. Bueckers is the most experienced player, along with Azzi Fudd.

However, Sarah Strong is coming into her own as well. The blend of youth and experience is doing UConn women's basketball a tremendous favor.

Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma have UConn women's basketball rolling.

The program is crushing through the tournament right now. However, that is Auriemma and Bueckers's standard. The latter hasn't won an NCAA title, which is unheard of for UConn women's basketball.

However, 2025 could be the year that changes. Originally, USC was xpected to be a top contender. However, JuJu Watkins unfortunately tore her ACL.

For the Huskies, it might make their path easier, even if it's not the way they wanted to win. Despite Texas and South Carolina being the No. 1 seeds, Auriemma has a plethora of experience.

On the player's side, Bueckers carries that same experience. Her team went to the Final Four last season. Although they lost to Caitlin Clark and Iowa, they were one step away.

Last season might sting a bit too much for either of their likings. However, Auriemma will probably be more emotional with Bueckers during each game she plays.

Each game she plays could be her last. After all, Bueckers teased about heading to the WNBA Draft after her collegiate season is complete.

At the end of the day, sometimes, it's not about the destination. It's about the journey. For Auriemma and Bueckers though, they would both appreciate the journey if it brought a national championship back to Stoors.