As Paige Bueckers and the UConn women's basketball team made it past the Final Four and look to compete for a national championship, there's no one rooting for her more than head coach Geno Auriemma. With UConn women's basketball and Auriemma gunning for his 12th title, he speaks on how much he wants the team to win it for Bueckers.

It won't be easy as the Huskies will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks which is another women's basketball prestigious program, but both teams have found extreme success. Auriemma would express to Sirius XM that Bueckers “deserves” a title next to her name because of how much she has “invested” into the team.

“The goal of every kid I think that comes to UConn is ‘I want to walk off the court with the last game of my senior year being in a national championship game, and we win that game.' That's not realistic, but it's a great goal to have,” Auriemma said. “And I think all the players like Paige who have been in Paige's shoes, have had their own personal journey to get to this point, and they've invested a lot of themselves every day.”

“And Paige has invested as much, if not more, of her personal self into our program and into her game and into the community than anyone that we've had,” Auriemma continued. “So she deserves something like this. The only problem is that so do some of the South Carolina kids. But, yeah, it'd be the bittersweet if Paige, wins this national championship at UConn, that's one less thing I can annoy her about.”

UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers on making past Final Four

As the UConn women's basketball team demolished UCLA in the Final Four to puch their ticket to the national championship game, it was a collective group effort led by Bueckers. She would score 16 points on seven for 17 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

After the 85-51 victory, Bueckers said to the media how the atmosphere was “amazing” for the state of women's basketball.

“It was amazing for women's basketball – the turnout, the support, just the display of basketball,” Bueckers said via SNY.

At any rate, the job is almost done for Bueckers and the Huskies as their aspirations of winning a championship is guarded by one more opponent which is the defending champions in South Carolina led by head coach Dawn Staley.