The No. 1 seed USC women's basketball is playing against the No. 9 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament Monday night.

However, it seems that USC star sophomore JuJu Watkins will not be able to finish the contest after suffering an apparent lower-body injury in the first half of the contest.

Watkins was trying to attack the basket in transition when she suddenly fell to the ground. She immediately grabbed her right knee while in visible pain.

Watkins was later seen being carried off the court, as she was clearly unable to walk on her own.

JuJu Watkins was carried off the court and taken to the locker room after suffering an injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/zFgm8PkVnu — ESPN (@espn) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Before Watkins left the floor, she had scored three points, all from the free-throw line, for the Trojans. USC women's basketball was also comfortably ahead by 11 points when Watkins suffered the injury.

The Trojans were seemingly in full control of the game just like they did in the first round when they dismantled the UNC Greensboro Spartans in a 71-55 victory. In that contest, JuJu Watkins had 22 points on 8-for-17 shooting from the floor to go with eight rebounds, three steals and two assists in 28 minutes of action.

The exact nature of Watkins' injury remains uncertain at the time of this writing, but her immediate reaction after she fell down on the floor seems to suggest that it's something serious.

Fans react to USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins' injury

Social media, particualrly on X (formerly Twitter), immediately exploded with all kinds of reactions to Watkins' unfortunate injury against the Bulldogs.

“Brutal. Hope she’s ok,” one X user said.

From another commenter: “This reminds me of the Kawhi acl injury in 2021 hoping for the best 🙏💔💔”

“There’s like a 75 % chance juju Watkins just tore her ACL the way her knee gives out smh,” a social media user shared.

From a different commenter: “the nation is in mourning for Juju Watkins rn.”

“no JuJu Watkins .. take my knee 🥺,” another fan commented.

Assuming that the Trojans get the job done against Mississippi State, USC women's basketball will advance to the Sweet 16 round and face the No. 5 seed Kansas State Wildcats.